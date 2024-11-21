Training ground work paying off for Burge after stunning Blackpool save

Lee Burge has kept three clean sheets in his last six games

Having started every league game so far this season, in stark contrast to 12 months ago, Lee Burge believes the changes he made to his fitness regime in the summer are paying dividends.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper endured a stop-start, injury-hit campaign last season when he started just 15 league games, but he’s already matched that tally this term and seems to be improving by the week.

He’s kept three clean sheets in his last six appearances and made the save of the season so far when brilliantly keeping out Terry Bondo’s improvised effort during the closing stages of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Blackpool.

"Personally, I’m feeling good,” said Burge. “It's just about being consistent and putting in the hard work in training and then if you do that it should come together on a Saturday.

"It's really pleasing to have been available every week and ultimately that's all I want to do – to keep playing games. It's been good to get so many starts already this season because this time last season I hadn't played as much. I'm really happy with how it's going.”

Cobblers added another useful point to their tally at Bloomfield Road but only after Burge reacted superbly to deny Bondo, whose close-range flick from Hayden Coulson’s shot with 10 minutes to go had initially wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

"To be fair that sort of save is something we work on a lot in training,” explained Burge. “With Algs (James Alger, goalkeeping coach) and Nik (Tzanev) and Dadgey (James Dadge), we do work hard and we try and make training as realistic as possible.

"We do a lot on cutbacks and deflections and things that you don't expect and that work is paying off and thankfully I made the save at the weekend.

"Those are probably the most difficult type of saves as a goalkeeper when they change direction. You just have to hope they are close to you and you can react.

"That's something we have focused on this season and it paid off on Saturday, which was great for us and great for the team.”

But Burge would acknowledge himself that he is only one part of a significantly improved defensive unit.

Since conceding 10 goals across three games against Mansfield, Wrexham and Bolton last month, Cobblers have only let in four in six.

"It was a well-earned clean sheet at Blackpool and I thought everyone in the team defended brilliantly,” Burge continued.

"We've had to make a lot of changes to the back-line but the lads who have had to come in have been superb. Everyone knows their jobs and we have put in a lot of work on the training ground to make sure our shape is really good and solid.

"Picking up those points away from home is really pleasing and it gives the lads a lot of confidence. We were buzzing after Saturday and hopefully it'll be the same again this weekend because it's another big game.

"But all we will do is just keep doing the same things – be solid in our shape and then make sure we take our opportunities when they come.”

What makes those defensive numbers even more impressive is the relentless number of defensive injuries that Jon Brady is having to deal with.

The back four that started against Blackpool are the only four defenders currently fit, and one of those – TJ Eyoma – was making his first league start in 10 months.

"It's really frustrating for all of the injured lads and it's hard on the team,” admitted Burge. “We're going through some bad luck at the minute but the lads that are fit and playing are doing everything they can to make sure we get points on the board when game day comes around.

"We're obviously struggling for numbers but I think it galvanises you and we have a big squad and it is a talented group and it's definitely bringing everyone closer together.

"We just have to work really hard now to make sure we don't get anymore injuries and hopefully a couple of lads come back and that'll us even more chance to pick up results.”