Typical... you wait more than a fortnight for a Cobblers January transfer window signing, and then two come along at once!

After a couple of weeks of inactivity, manager Jon Brady made his move to strengthen the Sixfields ranks this week with the loan signings of winger Tony Springett from Norwich City and goalkeeper Louie Moulden from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The pair arrived at the club in the space of 24 hours, with Springett signing on Monday and Moulden a day later, the latter a replacement for Max Thompson, who returned to parent club Newcastle United last week at the conclusion of his six-month loan stint.

So, will there be any more players coming through the door before the end of the month?

Cobblers boss Jon Brady Jon Brady (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Brady was, as has become his style, pretty non-committal on that, but didn't rule out further new faces, especially as the squad is still severely hampered by injuries, with seven first-teamers currently sidelined.

"We don't speak about what we do, we have kept things pretty quiet, and we will see how things transpire," said the Cobblers boss.

"You can never say yes, and never say no at the moment, as things constantly change in football.

"Hopefully, we are starting to get players back and that will determine what we really do in the market I suppose."

Springett and Moulden have been at Moulton College this week getting to know their new team-mates, and both are set to be in the matchday squad for Saturday's Sky Bet League One trip to Oxford United.

Asked whether any of the current walking wounded, including the likes of key men Jack Sowerby, Sam Sherring and Akin Odimayo, will be making their return, Brady wasn't giving anything away.

"It is a wait and see scenario with them," said the Town boss. "Like I said on Saturday, there are one or two quite a way off, and there are one or two who could be close.