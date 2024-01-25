Top-scorer Hoskins says in-form Cobblers won't be getting carried away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It ensured they stayed unbeaten in 2024, and stretched the team’s recent run of good form to eight wins and two draws from their past 12 matches.

The victory at The Valley also lifted in-form Town up to ninth and to within nine points of the Sky Bet League One play-off places, with some fans starting to dare to dream of a push for a second successive promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But top-scorer Sam Hoskins, who netted his 14th goal of another productive campaign in south-east London, insists he and his team-mates aren't getting ahead of themselves.

Sam Hoskins celebrates his goal at Charlton with substitutes Monthé and Max Dyche (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We have obviously got our targets that we set at the start of the season, and we will take each game as it comes," said Hoskins.

"At the start of the season, we break the games down into blocks of five and we sort of review it after every five games and see where we are.

"But we just have to keep doing what we are doing, and everything will take care of itself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town front man was talking after Tuesday’s five-goal thriller, with the Cobblers claiming a dramatic last-gasp victory thanks to Louis Appere’s strike seven minutes into time added on at the end of the game.

An action-packed first-half had seen the teams go in at the break level at 2-2, with the Cobblers scoring through Hoskins and Tyreece Simpson, and Town then had to withstand plenty of Charlton pressure, before rallying late in the game to gab all three points.

"It was certainly entertaining,” said Hoskins.

"We came here with a gameplan and we knew they were going to put us under pressure, and they certainly did that at the beginning of the second half.

"But we defended well, and AJ (Aaron McGowan) made up for his own goal from the first half by getting an assist and then making a goalline clearance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a game that had it all, but I was really pleased for Louis.

"He has been working hard and not had too much luck with his injury, but it makes all the hard work worthwhile when he comes on and scores the winner."

It was another impressive performance and victory from Jon Brady’s side, and Hoskins insists they believe they are more than a match for any team in league one, with the struggling Shrews next up at Sixfields.

"I say it a lot, that every game we go into we have a gameplan and we believe that we can win,” said the 30-year-old.