Paudie O'Connor of Lincoln City is rated as League One's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

Top dogs: The 20 best players around League One right now, including players from Lincoln City, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham and Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 09:39 BST
These are the best players in League One this season.

That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League One each week.

The list includes players from all ends of the league, with Charlton and Blackpool enjoy some of the strongest representation and Wrexham and Wycombe only having three players between them.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League One after January transfer window).

Club: Lincoln City Position: Defender

1. Paudie O'Connor - 7.55

Club: Lincoln City Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Defender

2. Lloyd Jones - 7.52

Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Wrexham Position: Defender

3. Eoghan O'Connell - 7.34

Club: Wrexham Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Blackpool Position: Defender

4. Oliver Casey - 7.30

Club: Blackpool Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:League OneWrexhamLincoln CityBirmingham CityCharlton AthleticRotherham UnitedBlackpoolWycombe
