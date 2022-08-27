Toothless Cobblers pay the penalty as Doncaster snatch all three points at Sixfields

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Bowie battles for possession in the Sixfields clash with Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Pete Norton)

The first-half was a stalemate in every sense of the word as the two teams cancelled each other out but Northampton in particular never looked like scoring, whereas Doncaster saw more of the ball and at least had their moments.

That said, the contest would likely have ended goalless if not for an unwise challenge by Shaun McWilliams on Lee Tomlin in the penalty box, which allowed George Miller to step up and convert from the spot and send all three points back to Doncaster.

It's the first loss for the Cobblers in 2022/23 and whilst this is no time to panic, the manner of the performance will be of some concern to Jon Brady given his side barely created anything of substance throughout the 96 minutes in failing to score for the first time this season.

Louis Appéré replaced Danny Hylton in the only change from last weekend and Cobblers began on the front foot at Sixfields with Marc Leonard seeing a shot blocked and Jonathan Mitchell holding onto Sam Hoskins’ free-kick inside the first five minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game settled down and Doncaster grew into the contest, the visitors doing a better job of looking after the ball although their possession did not translate into too many dangerous attacking opportunities.

Their first and only clear sight of Town's goal in the first 45 minutes came just after the half-hour mark but Mitch Pinnock found himself in the perfect place to block Tomlin’s goalbound shot following a cleverly-worked corner routine.

The two teams otherwise cancelled each other out and went in at half-time all square.

Doncaster continued to edge things after the break but half chances and snapshots at both ends continued to be the order of the day in the second-half with neither goalkeeper seriously tested.

Lee Burge should have been given a far harder save to make on 55 minutes when a sweeping move led to a good chance for Tomlin, but he shot straight at the home goalkeeper.

But the excellent Tomlin would have a crucial say midway through the second-half when he was brought down by a clumsy challenge from McWilliams in the penalty box.

Referee Neil Hair hesitated before pointing to the spot on the advice of his assistant and Miller made no mistake, calmly sending Burge the wrong way.

Cobblers had 20 minutes plus stoppage-time to fight back but they desperately lacked quality and composure in the final third all afternoon and that continued, especially now Doncaster were slowing the game down at every opportunity.

Danny Hylton arched his back and headed into Mitchell’s arms while the former Town goalkeeper was also untroubled by Hoskins’ cross-cum-shot, before the one big chance fell to Hylton in stoppage-time but he nodded fractionally wide of the target and with that Cobblers lost their unbeaten record this season.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Lintott (Odimayo 84), Magloire, Guthrie ©, Koiki (Haynes 84), McWilliams (Sowerby 68), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Appèrè (Hylton 68) Subs not used: Maxted, Dyche, Fox

Doncaster: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Clayton ©, Biggins, Hurst, Faulkner, Tomlin (Agard 89), Rowe Molyneux (Kuleya 90), Miller (Long 90) Subs not used: Jones, Maxwell, Seaman, Ravenhill

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 5,515