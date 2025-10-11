Ton-up for Hoskins but below-par Cobblers are sunk by Rotherham fightback

Sam Hoskins celebrates after firing the Cobblers into a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot against Rotherham United (Picture: Pete Norton)

Sam Hoskins scored his 100th goal for the club but an out-of-sorts Cobblers team were deservedly beaten 2-1 by struggling Rotherham at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite trailing to Hoskins’ penalty, the visitors edged the first half and pretty much dominated the whole of the second before Joe Rafferty levelled and then Josh Benson’s terrific free-kick snatched victory with just two minutes to go.

Rafferty’s goal was the first Cobblers had conceded in more than 450 minutes of football and they were never at the races throughout a surprisingly poor and lacklustre performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They created nothing in open play and were indecisive at the back as Rotherham claimed their first away win of the season.

Kevin Nolan was forced into three changes from last weekend’s draw at Port Vale with Cameron McGeehan injured and Michael Forbes and Ethan Wheatley called up for international duty, though the latter did make the bench despite playing for England Under-20s on Friday night.

Kamarai Swyer and Jack Vale made their first League One starts and Jack Perkins also came in, and Cobblers were controversially denied an eighth-minute lead at Sixfields when Hoskins was deemed offside after heading in what would have been his 100th goal for the club.

Replays suggested Hoskins was onside but the goal did not stand and Rotherham almost made the most of that let off as Shaun McWilliams, back on his old stomping ground, glanced wide before Martin Sherif miscued when well placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were the brighter side in attack and Town’s disjointed start was not aided by an injury to Vale, who clutched his hamstring after pulling up and had to be replaced by Wheatley.

But the home side were gifted a golden chance to break the deadlock on 25 minutes.

Zak Jules was adjudged to have fouled Swyer in the box, though it looked soft, and Hoskins would not be denied his century this time, calmly slotting his spot-kick down the middle.

Cobblers had not been totally convincing up to that point, especially at the back where they were unusually hesitant, but there were few issues for the rest of the half as they maintained their lead through to the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rotherham did cause more problems at the start of the second half and another decent chance went begging when Sherif skewed wide after the ball had dropped to him in the middle of the box.

Town still had the advantage but it was a precarious one and their lacklustre, error-strewn play did not do much to calm home supporters as Rotherham continued to press.

Eventually, the hosts were to made to pay for their scrappiness as they conceded their first goal in 450 plus minutes of football, a well-worked Rotherham move ending with Rafferty stabbing in at the back post.

Nolan held a tactical meeting with his players after the goal but whatever was said did not work as Rotherham remained the better side and they seemed the far likelier winners heading into the final 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that proved to be the case when they struck the decisive blow with just two minutes to go.

Michael Jacobs, only on a few minutes earlier, was harshly penalised for a foul just outside the box and Benson took full advantage, bending an excellent free-kick up and over the wall and into the net.

Match facts

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, McCarthy, Thorniley, Guinness-Walker, Hoskins ©, Perkins (Wormleighton 90), Campbell, Taylor, Fornah, Swyer (Jacobs 83), Vale (Wheatley 21). Subs not used: Avery, Willis, Evans, Barnett

Rotherham: Dawson, Rafferty ©, Jules, Powell, Gore, James (Hugill 45) Baptiste, McWilliams (Spence 67), Benson (Kelly 90), Sherif (Nombe 67), Hall. Subs not used: Yearwood, Douglas, Holmes

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 6,458

Rotherham fans: 596