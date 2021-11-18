Tomlinson's extra-time winner sends Cobblers through in FA Youth Cup

Josh Tomlinson celebrates the winning goal. Picture: Pete Norton.

Josh Tomlinson scored an extra-time winner to Cobblers U18s through to round three of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-2 victory over Stockport County on Wednesday evening (report by James Wiles).

Miguel Ngwa and Tommy Curry scored Town's other goals during a thrilling cup tie in front of 715 fans at Sixfields.

Stockport, who are eighth in the National League Football Alliance North Division, took an early lead when Kai Johnston curled home from the edge of the area.

But Cobblers quickly went up the other end and equalised through Ngwa who found the bottom corner for his third goal in four cup games this season.

And the home side were ahead six minutes later when Ngwa’s shot at the end of a driving run was saved by Daniel Harrison and Curry acrobatically converted the rebound.

Charlie Woods made three saves in quick succession as Stockport pushed for a leveller late in the first-half, but there was nothing he could go when Jamie Walsh slotted in.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second-half but the tie went to extra-time and with penalties looming, Tomlinson, who became the club's youngest ever player earlier this season, beat the offside trap and nodded home Brad Smith-Howes’ free-kick to send Cobblers through.

“The most important thing is that we’re in the next round," said coach Shane Goddard. “We’re still in every cup competition and that’s what we wanted at the start of the night.

“We wanted the boys to walk off the pitch feeling that they’d done all they could, and we felt that there was more in us for large periods.

“We didn’t reach the levels that we know we can and we made hard work of the game.

“However, we took our chance when it presented itself and whether you’re at your best in terms of performance or not, you deserve to be in the next round if you win a cup game.

“The boys were resolute and they found a way to win. We’re really happy and the boys can be really proud that we’re through.”

On the big crowd at Sixfields, Goddard added: “I can’t thank everybody enough for coming and supporting the boys tonight.

“It makes a massive difference and it’s an opportunity for them to showcase themselves.

“Their journeys are built up for nights like tonight.