Tomlinson facing 'big year' in bid to break into first-team after signing new Cobblers deal
The 19-year-old homegrown defender, who holds the record for both Northampton’s youngest ever player and youngest ever goalscorer, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.
"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal and to have it done quickly,” said Tomlinson, who spent most of last season at Needham Market. “It's an absolute pleasure to carry on with the club I grew up with and I love to play for. I couldn't be more pleased.
"It was very tough but very beneficial to have a full season with Needham. It's a strong league and I really enjoyed the challenge. I took lots from it and hopefully that'll stand me in good stead to play at a higher level.
"We played against big clubs and I came up against a lot of different strikers and players and styles and they were all good experiences that I'll learn from.”
Asked what’s next, Tomlinson added: "I'll have to speak to the manager and coaches about next season but my goal is to try and break into the first-team and get involved as much as possible.
"It's going to be a big year for me and hopefully I can make it a successful one. I couldn't ask for better coaches to learn from – there's so much experience here. There's Premier League experience and centre-back experience and that's all I want and need and I can learn lots from each and every one.”
