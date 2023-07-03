Goalkeeper Tom King has turned down a new deal at the Cobblers and instead signed for Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 28-year-old Welshman played eight times for Northampton after joining the club on a short-term deal from Salford City back in January.

He was offered a new contract following Town’s promotion to League One in May but, after spending time away on international duty with Wales, he’s turned down that deal in favour of a move to the Premier League.

The Cobblers will now look to sign another goalkeeper to compete with Lee Burge next season.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Tony Roberts (goalkeeping coach) wanted to add an experienced number three to the goalkeeper group and Tom is a player who has played a lot of league games, has a great stature, good physicality and plenty of experience from his previous clubs.

“With this experience he will be able to help our younger goalkeepers develop, while also allowing those who need senior football the opportunity to gain it out on loan rather than keeping them around the club as back-up to Jose and Dan.

“To be able to get a player like Tom on a free was really pleasing as he not only adds further depth to the goalkeeping contingent already in place at the club but having previously worked with Tony within the Wales set-up, he knows the type of personality and character Tom will bring to the squad, so we all look forward to working with him.”