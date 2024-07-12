Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker Tom Eaves has moved to Cobblers with the aim of ‘playing more and scoring more’ after a frustrating couple of seasons at Rotherham.

The 32-year-old made 53 Championship appearances for the Millers across 2022/23 and 2023/24 but only 13 of those were starts. With Steve Evans taking charge for the new League One season, it seems there was no place in his plans for Eaves.

"I was disappointed not to start more games at Rotherham and I felt I deserved more of a chance but I contributed when I could and finished with six goals last season,” said Eaves. “But I’ve come here to play a lot more and hopefully score a lot more.

"It looks like a good project. The club has progressed really well and when the manager spoke to me he made it clear he was really keen on signing me and it’s always good to feel wanted as a player, especially by the manager.

Tom Eaves playing for Gillingham against Northampton at Sixfields in 2018.

"We went through three or four different managers in a small space of time at Rotherham so Jon (Brady) was a big part of it and you look at everything else going, it’s a club on the up.

"I have good memories in League One with Gillingham. I loved my time down there and I won the league with Hull so I know what it takes to be successful and hopefully I can bring that experience to the squad here.”

Eaves finished his medical late on Thursday evening. "Thursday was a very long day,” he admitted. “I had to get the train from St Andrews all the way down, which took me about six hours, but I’m really happy to be here. I’ve never had a medical at 10pm before there’s a first for everything and fair play to the staff, they were waiting for me and I appreciate that.”

With Callum Morton and James Wilson already signed this summer, Eaves will be part of a brand new forward line next season – and he’s confident he’ll be a good fit for Jon Brady.

"That work ethic is certainly something I possess,” he added. “You need to have that first and foremost but I think we have different types of strikers at the club now and that’s only a good thing.

"I’m looking forward to getting started and I usually enjoy pre-season. I don’t like the aches and pains but it’s all about getting fit and not getting injured and playing as many minutes as possible to make sure I’m ready for the season.”