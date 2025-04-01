Tom Eaves feels he has nothing to prove as former club Rotherham United come to town
The 33-year-old striker made 56 appearances across two seasons for Rotherham before he was allowed to leave the club and join Northampton last summer.
"I don't feel I have anything to prove at all,” said Eaves, speaking before Steve Evans was sacked. “To be fair to Steve Evans, he actually played me a lot when he came in and he played me in the Championship and I scored a few goals for him.
"It was a mutual decision to part ways in the end. Steve called me and he actually wanted me to stay but I think it was the sporting director who brought the offer to the table and spoke to my agent and I think it just worked best for all parties.
"I'm looking forward to playing against them on Tuesday but do I have anything personal? No, absolutely not. I didn't play as much as I'd have liked during my time there but it's a game I’m looking forward to and it’ll be a tough test for us.
"I dare to say it'll be a carbon copy of Cambridge. There'll be a lot of battles and a lot of first contacts. It'll be a tough one because Rotherham are no pushovers. I know results haven't gone their way but I know how they play – they play forward quickly. It'll be a difficult test. There's no friends once you cross the white line and we're there to win.”
