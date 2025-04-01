Tom Eaves feels he has nothing to prove as former club Rotherham United come to town

Tom Eaves in action for Rotherham

Tom Eaves does not feel he has anything to prove when former club Rotherham United come to town tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm kick-off).

The 33-year-old striker made 56 appearances across two seasons for Rotherham before he was allowed to leave the club and join Northampton last summer.

"I don't feel I have anything to prove at all,” said Eaves, speaking before Steve Evans was sacked. “To be fair to Steve Evans, he actually played me a lot when he came in and he played me in the Championship and I scored a few goals for him.

"It was a mutual decision to part ways in the end. Steve called me and he actually wanted me to stay but I think it was the sporting director who brought the offer to the table and spoke to my agent and I think it just worked best for all parties.

"I'm looking forward to playing against them on Tuesday but do I have anything personal? No, absolutely not. I didn't play as much as I'd have liked during my time there but it's a game I’m looking forward to and it’ll be a tough test for us.

"I dare to say it'll be a carbon copy of Cambridge. There'll be a lot of battles and a lot of first contacts. It'll be a tough one because Rotherham are no pushovers. I know results haven't gone their way but I know how they play – they play forward quickly. It'll be a difficult test. There's no friends once you cross the white line and we're there to win.”