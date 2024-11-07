Tom Eaves facing operation on facial injuries after taking nasty blow against Lincoln City

By James Heneghan
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 14:51 BST
Tom Eaves is likely to need an operation to treat the facial injuries he sustained against Lincoln City last week.

Brought on at half-time during the 2-1 defeat at Sincil Bank, the 32-year-old had only been on the pitch for a few minutes when he was caught in the face by a stray elbow.

Eaves required eight minutes of treatment before finally making his way from the field. He was initially assessed last week and manager Jon Brady confirmed on Monday that the club were waiting for a second opinion.

Speaking on Thursday, Brady said: "Tom has some facial injuries that need to be treatment and he potentially needs an operation, which would be our seventh operation already this season.

“But we need to wait and see because it’s not straightforward. I don’t want to say too much more because we’re waiting for more specialist advice on it.”

