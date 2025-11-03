Tom Eaves desperate to stay fit after 'really frustrating' injury battle

Tom Eaves.

Tom Eaves admits now is the time for Cobblers to see the best of him after returning from another frustrating spell on the sidelines.

The 33-year-old experienced a stop-start first campaign at Sixfields, in which he made 24 appearances in total, and having undergone thigh surgery at the start of the summer, he’s yet to start any game in any competition this season.

He did briefly return to the squad and made a succession of substitute appearances in late August and early September before another injury kept him out for six weeks.

"I obviously came back from an injury at the start of the season and I don't know if I just came back a bit too early,” explained Eaves after he came off the bench at Oldham on Saturday. “I tweaked something on the opposite side and my body just didn't feel right at that time after the operation I had in the summer.

"Unfortunately some things take time and things don't always go as swimmingly as you would like. It's been a really frustrating period for me but I'm back now and I'm here to stay fit and contribute to the team."

Eaves arrived at Sixfields with good pedigree have racked up over 100 appearances in the Championship for Hull City and Rotherham United, but his time with Cobblers has been blighted by injury troubles.

However, having provided a rare positive for Kevin Nolan with his excellent assist for Cameron McGeehan’s consolation in Saturday’s otherwise miserable FA Cup defeat, he’s now determined to stay fit and show Cobblers supporters what they’ve been missing.

"To be honest I didn't know how long I was going to get today and for me it was about getting through the game unscathed and now I want to concentrate on the league and get back to it at the weekend,” Eaves added;

"It's just all about staying fit now and contributing with as many goals and assists as I can because that's how I'm going to help the team. I want to stay fit for the rest of the season, that's my aim, because I want to play as many games for this football club as I can and I want this club to see the best of me and get the best out of me and that's what's going to happen between now and the end of the season."