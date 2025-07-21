Title-winner one of two ex-Cobblers training with the PFA

John-Joe O'Toole

Former Northampton duo John-Joe O’Toole and Josh Harrop are among 38 free agents who will spend this week training with the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PFA is running a pre-season training camp for free agents this summer following their success last year. They offer a structured training environment to help unsigned, out-of-contract PFA members stay in shape and potentially secure new deals with clubs. The 10-week program, fully funded by the PFA, started at the end of June and runs through until September.

Last year, over 100 players who participated in the camp signed new contracts. From this year's group, former Harrogate left-back Matty Foulds signed for St Johnstone after week one and John Swift was snapped up by Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Toole, who was Town’s Player of the Season in their title-winning campaign but finds himself a free agent this summer after leaving Wimbledon, and Harrop are both training at Champneys Springs in Leicestershire this week. The PFA have already played two friendlies against Worksop Town and Port Vale and are due to face Watford Under-21s next week.

Maheta Molango, PFA CEO, said: “Last year’s PFA pre-season was an overwhelming success, and it was fantastic to see so many of our members go on to secure new deals with clubs off the back of their time with us.

“Our PFA team and Players’ Board worked incredibly hard to create the environment for a successful 10-week camp, but it was the application and commitment of the players on the pitch that really made it feel like a genuine club pre-season set-up.

“Summer can be a tense time for players, especially those waiting to secure their next move. So we’ve put PFA pre-season in place for members who want to be in that team environment to keep physically and mentally fit, stay connected, and ultimately put themselves out there ready for when the next opportunity arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preparations have been well underway for a number of months, and we’re excited to once again welcome our members to camp this June. I also urge managers, club staff and scouts to join us and see first-hand the talent on show.”