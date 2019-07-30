Title odds, key player, predicted finish and more: A club-by-club overview of all 24 League Two teams
Whilst the Cobblers have spent the summer building virtually a whole new squad, their League Two rivals have also been busy gearing up for the new season.
How are all 24 League Two clubs shaping up with just two days until the big kick-off? Let's find out...
1. Bradford City
Manager: Gary Bowyer. Finishing position last season: 24th (L1). Title odds: 7/1. One to watch: Sean Scannell. Key signings: James Vaughan, Clayton Donaldson. Key departures: Jack Payne, David Ball. Where will they finish? 2nd.
Manager: Colin Calderwood. Finishing position last season: 21st. Title odds: 50/1. One to watch: Kyle Knoyle. Key signings: Kyle Knoyle, Luke Hannant. Key departures: Jevani Brown, David Amoo. Where will they finish? 16th.
Manager: Steven Pressley. Finishing position last season: 11th. Title odds: 25/1. One to watch: Jack Bridge. Key signings: Byron Webster, Nathaniel Knight-Percival. Key departures: Jamie Devitt, Tom Parkes. Prediction? 15th.
Manager: Michael Duff. Finishing position last season: 16th. Title odds: 50/1. One to watch: Rohan Ince. Key signings: Reuben Reid, Tahvon Campbell. Key departures: Kevin Dawson, Nigel Atangana, Tyrone Barnett. Prediction? 18th.