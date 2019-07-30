Title odds, key player, predicted finish and more: A club-by-club overview of all 24 League Two teams

How are all 24 League Two clubs shaping up with just two days until the big kick-off? Let's find out...

1. Bradford City Manager: Gary Bowyer. Finishing position last season: 24th (L1). Title odds: 7/1. One to watch: Sean Scannell. Key signings: James Vaughan, Clayton Donaldson. Key departures: Jack Payne, David Ball. Where will they finish? 2nd. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cambridge United Manager: Colin Calderwood. Finishing position last season: 21st. Title odds: 50/1. One to watch: Kyle Knoyle. Key signings: Kyle Knoyle, Luke Hannant. Key departures: Jevani Brown, David Amoo. Where will they finish? 16th. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Carlisle United Manager: Steven Pressley. Finishing position last season: 11th. Title odds: 25/1. One to watch: Jack Bridge. Key signings: Byron Webster, Nathaniel Knight-Percival. Key departures: Jamie Devitt, Tom Parkes. Prediction? 15th. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Cheltenham Town Manager: Michael Duff. Finishing position last season: 16th. Title odds: 50/1. One to watch: Rohan Ince. Key signings: Reuben Reid, Tahvon Campbell. Key departures: Kevin Dawson, Nigel Atangana, Tyrone Barnett. Prediction? 18th. Getty Buy a Photo

