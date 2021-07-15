Time change for Carlisle's visit to Cobblers

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The match has been moved forward an hour to avoid a direct clash with Northampton Saints who play at 3pm the same afternoon, a kick-off time fixed by TV coverage.

The Cobblers and the Saints will continue to work together to limit direct kick off clashes whenever possible this season, with both clubs moving kick-off times on occasions for the benefit of local residents and supporters attending matches at either Sixfields or Franklin's Gardens.