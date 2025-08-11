Terry Taylor

Kevin Nolan made no attempt to hide his delight at being able to lure Terry Taylor back to Sixfields – and the midfielder could be available for selection almost immediately.

The 24-year-old played 19 times in a very impressive loan spell at Sixfields last season but his summer has been spent recovering from an ankle injury sustained at Sixfields on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Nevertheless, Nolan remained keen on re-signing the former Burton and Wolves man and on Monday he got his wish as Taylor and parent club Charlton agreed to a season-long loan. He is Northampton's 14th summer signing.

"We are really pleased to welcome Terry back to the club," said Nolan. "He needs no introduction from me. The supporters know all about Terry and what he can do and the quality of his performances last season say more than I ever could.

"He was really keen to come back here and that not only says a lot about Terry, but it is a pat on the back for Northampton Town and what we do as a club that a player of Terry's quality was so keen to return. He will form part of a strong midfield unit, and we are looking forward to him rejoining the group.

"Once again, a big thank you to the board of directors for their support. Terry's signing is another step in the right direction for us and I am sure all supporters will be pleased to see him back in a Cobblers shirt."

Taylor underwent an operation on his ankle earlier in the summer but he trained with Cobblers on Monday and could be involved when Southampton visit for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Sixfields.

Nolan added: “He should be in contention straightaway. He’s done his time on the grass but obviously we need to manage him and build up his minutes. We won’t throw him straight back in but I fully expect him to be in and around the squad and making contributions in the next few weeks.

"He looks in fantastic shape, he trained really well today (Monday) and all being well, we will probably see Terry at some point against Southampton tomorrow.”