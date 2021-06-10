Thrilled Brady says new signing Lewis 'fits the bill' for Cobblers

Paul Lewis played 53 games for Tranmere last season. Picture: Getty.

Jon Brady says new signing Paul Lewis is another player that 'fits the bill' for what the Cobblers are looking for this summer.

The central midfielder becomes Town's third signing of the summer so far after joining on a two-year deal from Tranmere Rovers, following Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock.

And like with those previous two summer recruits, Lewis is both a good age - 26 - and has plenty of experience ahead of his move to Sixfields.

"We believe Paul will be an excellent signing for us," said Brady. "He fits the bill in terms of what we are looking for in one of our central midfielders.

"He is a good size, a good age, despite being only 26 he already has nearly 250 games under his belt and he played a part in Tranmere reaching the play-offs last season.

"He is a goal threat from midfield and he doesn't mind the physical side of the game. He knows the level, he has a great attitude, he gets around the pitch and he can play at a high tempo, which is what we are looking to do.

“Paul is combative and plays with an edge to his game. He is a well-rounded midfield player who can play any role in that part of the pitch but he has that ability to time his run in to the penalty area well and ghost in at the right time to be a goal threat.