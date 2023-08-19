Jon Brady was relieved and thrilled in equal measure as Cobblers put to bed their miserable recent record against rivals Peterborough United thanks to Mitch Pinnock’s incredible 90th minute winner at Sixfields on Saturday.

Pinnock volleyed in from 40 yards, deceiving Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, to secure Northampton’s first victory against Posh in 17 years and their first at Sixfields since 2002. It’s also their first win of the new League One season.

They had to withstand pressure from a strong Peterborough outfit in both halves but the visitors created little in the way of clear-cut chances as their 100 per cent start to the season came to an end.

Mitch Pinnock celebrates as the referee blows his full-time whistle to confirm a first Cobblers victory over Posh in 17 years. Picture: Pete Norton.

"It obviously feels good and I'm just pleased to get our first win of the season," said Brady. "The work ethic from the players was absolutely fantastic against a very good side.

"They are a top team and full respect for them and the way they play. They made us work hard for it but I thought we really grew into the game.

"I didn't think we were that great in the first 20, 25 minutes but we got better and gained some confidence, and we're also fitter now and I feel the players are believing in themselves and believing what we want to do. We grew into the game and we got better.