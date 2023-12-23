Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady could not hide his delight after Cobblers marched on with their fifth win in seven league games when they stunned high-flying Oxford United in Saturday’s dramatic encounter at Sixfields.

In-form Town are up to the dizzying heights of 10th place in League One after Tyreece Simpson chose the perfect moment to score his first league goal for the club, heading home Mitch Pinnock’s cross in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

That secured a thrilling and deserved 2-1 victory for the home side after Cameron Brannagan’s penalty had cancelled out Kieron Bowie’s excellent header earlier in the second half.

Jon Brady barks out instructions on the touchline during Saturday's League One match between Northampton and Oxford United

"Absolutely fabulous," declared Brady afterwards. "I'm obviously really pleased with the result and the performance and to hear that Saints won again, that makes it another brilliant weekend for the whole town.

"I felt we dominated the first half and the stats suggested that. We had more of the ball and then we get the goal to go 1-0 up at the start of the second half. We were in total control and so nearly scored another with Marc Leonard's chance after a sublime move but to give the penalty away was a bit sloppy and a bit silly.

"I thought we lost control after that and it became a basketball match for five or 10 minutes but we told the boys to push up quicker and go forward more and from that moment we regained control and finished well.

