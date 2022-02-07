Thrilled Appere 'dreamed' of scoring the winner on his Cobblers debut

Louis Appere.

Louis Appere has cleared up any confusion over Cobblers' winning goal at Walsall on Saturday by confirming he definitely got a touch on Mitch Pinnock' s free-kick.

Pinnock was initially credited with the goal as his ninth-minute free-kick evaded nearly everyone in the box and nestled into the bottom corner, but it was clear from the celebrations that Northampton players thought Appere got the final touch.

And the young Scot confirmed that afterwards as he revelled in scoring the winning goal on his debut for the club.

"Obviously I'm delighted," said the 22-year-old. "You go to sleep last night, you know you're making your debut the next day and that's what you dream about.

"Mitch has put a great ball in at the near post and the man just in front of me has missed it but I've managed to get a little nick on the ball with my toe and it's gone into the far corner.

"It was a great start for me but then the most important was that we held out. It was a tough battle but we got the three points and that puts us closer to the top three which is our main goal."

Appere admitted he felt a little relieved to get his first Cobblers goal so early, adding: "That's a dream start, isn't it? To score and celebrate with the fans. I just hope to keep it going now!

"It's a little bit of a weight lifted but now it's about building on it and trying to replicate it every week, but as long as we get three points, that's the main thing."

Appere also revealed he had family in the away end at Walsall.

He continued: "My dad and my girlfriend were actually down here for the game so it was the perfect start to score and celebrate in front of them.

"They made the seven-hour drive to come and see me play and they were in with the Cobblers fans. I've not had the chance to see them but I will do soon."

Cobblers saw out victory courtesy of Appere's early goal, although he was so close to a second when denied by Carl Rushworth shortly after half-time.

"I could have had another goal," he added. "Shaun's taken a shot and I've waited just in case there was a rebound it and tried to anticipate it.