Three new clubs join 2025/26 League One line-up as two go the other way

The Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers, will be a destination for Cobblers next season

Three clubs officially joined the 2025/26 League One line-up over the weekend, effectively four if you include all-but relegated Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims beat Preston North End on Saturday but need to overhaul a 14-goal deficit on the final day to avoid relegation from the Championship, which almost certainly means a first trip to Home Park since 2020 for Northampton next season.

Cardiff City have been mathematically relegated to League One after they drew 0-0 with West Brom. Cobblers and Cardiff last met in the league over 20 years ago during the 2002/03 Division Two season. Town lost the home fixture but Marco Gabbiadini scored twice in a 2-1 win in south Wales.

The final relegation spot will be decided on what promises to be a manic final day of the season with five teams separated by just two points. Hull City currently occupy 22nd but any of Luton, Preston, Derby or Stoke could go down. All Championship fixtures kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, coming up into League One are Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale. League leaders Doncaster Rovers beat Bradford 2-1 to wrap up promotion while Vale won 2-0 at Wimbledon. The third automatic promotion place is a three-way fight between Bradford, Walsall and Notts County going into Saturday’s final day.

Leaving the third tier are Wrexham, promoted to the Championship, and Cambridge United, relegated to League Two. Bristol Rovers and Crawley are also essentially relegated unless there is an almighty goal swing on the final day of the season.

That means 17 of the 24 places have been all-but confirmed for next season. The 2025/26 League One line-up so far: Cardiff, Plymouth, Bolton, Blackpool, Huddersfield, Lincoln, Barnsley, Rotherham, Stevenage, Exeter, Wigan, Peterborough, Northampton, Mansfield, Burton, Doncaster, Port Vale.