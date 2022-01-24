Three managers in three crazy days as Culverhouse takes charge at Kettering Town

Ian Culverhouse was named Kettering's new boss on Sunday

Ian Culverhouse starts work at Kettering Town today after becoming the club's third manager in three days.

Culverhouse, 57, was appointed on Sunday (January 23) less than 48 hours after Paul Cox quit to take charge at National League North rivals Boston United.

Academy director and former Poppies player Luke Graham was in charge alongside technical director Alan Doyle for Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue.

Former King’s Lynn Town boss Culverhouse will be joined at Latimer Park by ex-Kettering goalkeeper Paul Bastock.

He becomes assistant-manager after the duo enjoyed success at King’s Lynn, guiding the club to back-to-back promotions into the National League.

Poppies were stunned when Cox resigned on Friday evening, taking coaches John Ramshaw and Ben Marvin with him.

But the club moved quickly to appoint Culverhouse, who will take charge for the first time against Kidderminister Harriers on Tuesday night.

He said: “I am delighted, it’s a great challenge.”

“It’s a great project as well. I don’t like using that word ‘project’ but it is one of those because they have good ambitions. I spoke to the board at length and it seems good.

“They have a young, vibrant squad that is really doing well at the moment so we have got to keep that momentum going and myself and Baz (Bastock) are looking forward to the challenge.”

Despite defeat at Bradford, the Poppies are ninth in the National League North table and Culverhouse hopes he and Bastock can help move things even further forward.

“That’s the aim,” the new Poppies boss added.

“We are really going to give it everything we can to develop them, to push them on and keep the momentum going.

“Hopefully we can bring something to the group and the group can respond and keep pushing forward.”

Cox was appointed as Kettering manager in October 2019 and leaves without completing a full season at the helm after the last two campaigns were ended early by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kettering owner Richie Jeune said: “We thought Ian was firmly in the running for the Boston job and we were surprised he was available — while also being surprised that we, all of a sudden, didn’t have a manager.

“As soon as we knew he wasn’t the Boston manager, he became our number one target.

“He has the pedigree and he is a footballing guy. He took King’s Lynn to two promotions into the National League North and then the National League so he knows what it takes. And he also has that experience of being a National League manager.

“To be honest, if Ian hadn’t been available, we would have gone through the traditional route of asking for CVs to be sent in but sometimes things fall into place.

“We had a brief conversation as a club, we contacted him on Friday night, he came in today and we had three hours sitting with him and understanding his philosophy while he understands what we are trying to do with the club.