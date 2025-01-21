Three hat-tricks and 19 goals: Cobblers Women run riot in County Cup

Jemima Footitt, Amber Pearson and Kim Farrow all scored hat-tricks

Jemima Footitt, Amber Pearson and Kim Farrow all scored hat-tricks as Cobblers Women racked up a 19-0 victory over Desborough Ladies in the County Cup on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Footitt, Pearson and Farrow each took home a matchball, there were also goals for Afrika de Villiers, Bianca Luttman, Georgia Gale, Hannah Samuels, Jade Bell, Laila Channell, Mia Richards (2) and Ruby Heseleden (2) as Town reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.

“The intensity of the performance was really good,” said Josh Odfield. “In the first half we were really ruthless, we created lots of opportunities and scored lots of goals. We kept the game really quick and carried on playing at a level we were satisfied with so overall it was really pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We spread the goals across the team and nobody got more than three so its pleasing to see the goals spread across the team, when you get that many you normally see someone get five, six or seven. Everyone contributed whether they scored of they created so we’re really happy with that.”

Cobblers, who are the defending champions having won the competition in 2024, have been drawn away to Netherton United in the quarter-finals.

“We’ve spoken about retaining the cup,” added Oldfield. “At this football club you’re expected to be competing for this trophy, and you want to be winning it more often than not.

“We were pleased to win it last year and it’s important to our season this year so I’m pleased to get off and running and we’re looking forward to the next round.”