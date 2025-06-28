Three former Northampton Town players on the move as Hondermarck teams up with ex-Cobbler at new club

Jay Williams came through the academy and also returned for a trial in pre-season in 2021

Three ex-Cobblers were on the move on Friday, including midfielder Will Hondermarck following his release from Northampton at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hondermarck made 88 appearances during his two and a half year stint at Sixfields but rarely started under Kevin Nolan and was subsequently let go last month. The 24-year-old has now reunited with former Cobblers team-mate Mitch Pinnock at League Two Bromley.

“I’m delighted to get it over the line,” said Hondermarck. “I had other clubs interested in me but the manager spoke really well and we had some good conversations. He spoke about his plan and what he sees me doing and knowing I would play more minutes here made it very straightforward for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Hiram Boateng, who played 16 times for Northampton in 2016/17, has joined National League club York City after his release from Mansfield. He is York’s fifth summer signing after Ollie Banks, Alex Newby, Ash Palmer and Mark Kitching.

"I’m delighted to be here and I’m really excited,” said Boateng. “There were some conversations with the club during the summer and the idea of the project and the direction of the club that appealed to me. I feel I can really help the club achieve their aspirations and I think I can add value to the squad. I’m all-action but I’ll also bring a calmness and I love just winning games of football.”

Elsewhere, Jay Williams has rejoined Crawley Town. The 24-year-old, who came through Northampton’s academy and also had a trial with the club in 2021, enjoyed a superb first season at Crawley when he played a starring role as Scott Lindsey’s side won promotion at Wembley. He then teamed up with Lindsey at MK Dons last season but both are back in West Sussex for the 2025/26 League Two season.

Williams said: “I am delighted to be back at Crawley. I was driving back to the stadium today and it just felt like home. It felt like I had never left. I am buzzing to be working with Scott again, and I can’t wait to reconnect with the fans. Our fans are the best that I have ever played in front of, so I can’t wait to see them again.”