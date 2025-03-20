East Stand

The East Stand should be fully operational before the end of the season providing it all goes to plan against Blackpool this weekend after a successful first test event.

Parts of the East Stand, now called the LCS Stand, were open for the first time as part of a ‘test event’ when Birmingham City visited on Saturday. Whilst it was deemed a success and most of the feedback was positive, the club are required to hold another test event before getting the full sign off.

"It went really well and the feedback was excellent,” said chairman Kelvin Thomas. “The reason for doing a phased opening is to iron out the kinks and see what works and what doesn’t but people walked away really happy.

"It was almost surreal to see it open. It’s been close and ready to go for a while but to actually have people in there enjoying the game was very exciting and it was a proud moment for us as a club.

"I really enjoyed it being over there myself. It was definitely different and it'll take a bit of getting used to but I enjoyed it more than I thought I was going to. It's a great view and it's great being on the platform and we're really looking forward to the disabled and wheelchair supporters using it.

"But the feedback from Saturday was very good, especially from the box holders. There are always going to be a couple of issues but that's all stuff which will be taken care of as we go along and I know the team will be on everything.

"The staff always feel a bit disappointed whenever they get a complaint but that's why we have good staff here – because they are disappointed if it doesn't go perfectly. They work tremendously hard and it was a fantastic effort from everyone.

"The team have been incredible and we have to thank GRS. Martin Hill, the chairman, and John Fisher, the chief executive, and all their staff have been fantastic in getting it done so quickly. It's been delivered before the deadline and that's definitely not normal in construction projects so all credit has to go to GRS."

Explaining the next steps, Thomas added: "This weekend will be pretty similar and then it'll evolve over the next few games. Hopefully we'll be able to get both the concourse and accessible platform open and then the full stand will be open.

"We got sign off for the two test events and then we have to go back to the safety advisory group, who have been very helpful, as have the council, becaise we need to get signed off for the whole thing. Hopefully it goes well again on Saturday and then the discussion will be about full sign off."