Kelvin Thomas

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas admits the club have faced some difficulties in the transfer market this summer due to ‘significant salary inflation’ largely caused by League Two’s big spenders.

Town manager Jon Brady has regularly described this summer as the toughest of his three in charge at Sixfields despite the club’s promotion to League One, with well-backed teams in League Two – led by the likes of Wrexham, Stockport County and Gillingham – skewing the market.

That means Northampton have had to keep their power dry and remain patient; only this week did they announce their fourth summer signing when striker Tyreece Simpson joined on a season-long loan from Huddersfield. Kieron Bowie has returned on loan from Fulham while Manny Monthé and Patrick Brough have also joined.

What’s also complicating matters is Town’s injury situation. Up to 11 players have been missing at various stages of pre-season, although most are expected to be fit for the new campaign.

"I believe we’re stronger going up to League One than in previous years but it hasn’t felt that way because we are still integrating a lot of the players who were injured at the end of last season,” said Thomas.

"I think that’s where Jon’s frustration comes from. A few people were jumping up and down when he said we would be ‘stretched’ during pre-season but he was right and at times we have been stretched – but you can’t recruit a pre-season team. We have kept the faith in the players that have done for well for us and we’ve just had to be patient.

"I’ve talked to other chairman and there’s some crazy times in the transfer market this summer. Without a doubt there’s been significant salary inflation. You just have to look at clubs in League Two and the money that’s being spent.

"That’s all fine but it does have a knock-on affect and we’re realistic because we know we can’t compete with Derby and Reading in terms of finances. But last year we couldn’t compete with Stockport and yet we did compete with them on the pitch and finished above them, even though they spent significantly more money.

"Teams will spend significantly more money than us again this season and that’s just the reality of life, but we know we will compete on the pitch. We have spirit here and we have a strong group of players and we’ve added to that.

"Jon and Colin and Marc have proved they can get results and they can get a team playing well. It’ll be a challenge but it’s a challenge we’ll face head on.”

Asked what type of figures have been bandied around this summer compared to previous years, Thomas added: "At the start of the summer, some players were wanting almost double. But we’ve been doing this a reasonable amount of time and we understand that as the window goes on, those demands do drop a little bit.

"We try and avoid those players in general anyway and Jon has a specific type of player and we recruit into that style, but the challenge comes from clubs in League Two who are paying a lot of money. We have turned down offers for players who would get paid more money in League Two, there’s no question about that, but we’re not going to put the club at risk.