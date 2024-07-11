Thomas says no decisions have been made on the land behind the East Stand
Following a judicial review last summer, and then months of legal discussions, Northampton announced the completion of the purchase of land at Sixfields from West Northamptonshire Council in April, allowing them to start work on the East Stand.
But what happens to the land behind the stadium, both the old athletics track and the wider site, remains unclear.
"We haven't addressed it yet,” said Thomas. “There have been discussions and we will do another environmental study and get an update on that but there's a lot of space behind the East Stand.
"We're currently putting in the link road, which is additional to the original plans, and that will serve the football club only. The former athletics track will be owned by the football club.
"I know a few people have said what might happen and that we’ll sell it off but it's all rubbish. It's actually owned by the football club and the rest of the land is owned by CDNL, which again is owned by the club.
"We'll develop it and we've been very consistent in what we said. Yes, it might be for development, it might be for warehousing, it might be for housing – all of these things are under consideration. It might not be anything for a while.
"The reality is, whatever we decide to do, it will benefit the football club. Any funds generated from it, whether it's leases or a sale, it will be over a period of time and it will benefit the club. That's how we structured the deal and that's what we've always said."
