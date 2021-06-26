Thomas: Plans are proof of owners' long-term commitment to the Cobblers

Northampton Town co-owner David Bower

Kelvin Thomas believes the unveiling of the plans for the new East Stand and further development beyond proves how committed he and fellow owner David Bower are to the Cobblers and the club's long-term future.

The Town chairman was at the PTS Academy Stadium on Friday to meet supporters as part of an open house session, where images and plans for the redevelopment of the stand were revealed.

There were also outlines of how the land behind the east stand could be developed in the future, and the confirmation that any funds raised from any such development will go back into the club.

Thomas and Bower took control of the Cobblers back in November, 2015, rescuing the club from financial oblivion with a last-minute purchase from former chairman David Cardoza.

In their time in charge they have overseen two promotions from league two and, sadly, two relegations, but perhaps more importantly they have steadied the ship financially.

A lot of has been achieved in terms of community work, and on Saturday every member of club staff put their name to a public letter addressed to the Northampton Town Supporters' Trust, who have at times been critical of the owners, stressing their absolute backing for Thomas and Bower.

First team boss Jon Brady voiced his backing on Twitter, as he wrote: "All staff coaching, players, commercial, media, academy, ground staff, food & beverages, match day football in the community & FEP along with all our fans we are one! All connected through our passion to make our club @ntfc the best it can be! #Shoearmy"

Kelvin Thomas

Thomas and Bower have had their critics though, with some observers questioning their commitment and true motives as owners, but Thomas hopes that such questions can now be put to bed.

"There are people out there that want to accuse us and say 'it's only about the development'," said the Town chairman.

"But we are going to be potentially seven, eight or nine years into the football club before anything comes back into the club.

"So this isn't a short-term, let's get rich quick type of thing, and if it was we have done a very bad job of that!"

CGI of the central section of the proposed new east stand

The revealing of the plans has been well received by supporters.

They were indepth and informative, and although Thomas knows it is still going to take time for those plans to come to fruition, he is in no doubt it will happen, insisting 'we are not playing at it'.

"We are in a process that is ongoing, and it continues," said Thomas.

"Sometimes we get criticised, of course we do, for 'oh you are not saying anything', or 'why are you doing this now?'.

The east stand as it was when Kelvin Thomas became Cobblers chairman

"We have been doing this, and we have talking about this, you can see it from the plans.

"There is time, effort and money that has gone into this, we are not playing at it.