Thomas insists Sixfields will not be 'hemmed in' by development behind the East Stand

The club released CGI images in June of a car park behind the East Stand.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says it is 'ridiculous' to suggest that Sixfields would be 'hemmed in' by any future developments behind the East Stand.

There have been fears from some quarters that the ground will be too enclosed if and when the land near the stadium is developed following an agreement between the club and West Northamptonshire Council.

But Thomas has dismissed those suggestions as 'ridiculous', pointing to the plans unveiled by the club in June when CGI images showed how the East Stand, which has stood half-finished since 2015, would look once completed.

The space behind the stand would partly be used as a car park (pictured above).

"All you have to do is look at the plans we put out in the summer," said Thomas. "I don't understand where that idea has come from - it's kind of ridiculous really.

"There is ample space behind the East Stand and our plan was that we will replace some of the parking and to ensure there is parking for the boxes and the hospitality areas in the East Stand.

"That's well over half of the athletics track anyway so we see that as being plenty of room.

"We certainly won't be hemming in the stadium whatsoever. One of the advantages of this stadium is the space around it and the ability to expand at the appropriate time and put different facilities up and maybe expand the north and south stands, which we have talked about.

"It's certainly not a concern. It might be a stick to beat us with for some reason but it's not something that makes sense.