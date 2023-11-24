Thomas hails 'major step' as Cobblers agree deal to complete East Stand
Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says the club have taken ‘a major step’ towards finally getting the East Stand completed after announcing an agreement with GRS Group.
The agreement has been reached this week and means work can, at long last, restart on the unfinished stand at Sixfields nearly a decade after it stopped, albeit only once the football club and West Northamptonshire Council have signed off the paperwork.
Thomas said: “We are very happy to reach this important milestone. Having spoken to various contractors and followed a thorough tendering process, we feel that GRS offer the best solution.
“GRS are a large company with a dedicated contracting division which has extensive experience in specialist construction and major projects. They also have a number of local connections, with many GRS employees living in the county and they have sponsored Northampton Saints for many years. GRS also has strong links to football as a business partner of the LMA (League Managers Association) as well as being a sponsor of numerous junior teams up and down the country.
“We will now be working with GRS to finalise all aspects of the design for the stand and develop a construction timeline for them to get back on site and finish the job once we have completed all the necessary paperwork with West Northamptonshire Council. As usual we will update supporters as we progress, but this is another major step towards the completion of the East Stand.”