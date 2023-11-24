‘This is another major step towards the completion of the East Stand.’

Kelvin Thomas

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says the club have taken ‘a major step’ towards finally getting the East Stand completed after announcing an agreement with GRS Group.

The agreement has been reached this week and means work can, at long last, restart on the unfinished stand at Sixfields nearly a decade after it stopped, albeit only once the football club and West Northamptonshire Council have signed off the paperwork.

Thomas said: “We are very happy to reach this important milestone. Having spoken to various contractors and followed a thorough tendering process, we feel that GRS offer the best solution.

“GRS are a large company with a dedicated contracting division which has extensive experience in specialist construction and major projects. They also have a number of local connections, with many GRS employees living in the county and they have sponsored Northampton Saints for many years. GRS also has strong links to football as a business partner of the LMA (League Managers Association) as well as being a sponsor of numerous junior teams up and down the country.