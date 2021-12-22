Thomas 'excited' by Cobblers' progress under Brady

Kelvin Thomas.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says he has been impressed by the team's progress this season.

Town are second in Sky Bet League Two following four successive wins, including three in a row against promotion rivals, two of which came on the road.

However, their momentum has been halted due to a number of positive COVID tests within the squad, forcing two games to be postponed.

"It's bad timing with what's going on with COVID all over the country at the moment but I think we have been on an excellent run and the last two games were very pleasing in terms of two strong, solid performances," said Thomas.

"We're a functional group but we're also definitely good to watch as well and I think that needs to be said. We have power, we have pace, we have excitement and I think the fans are really enjoying it at the minute.

"It's a shame to have this break because we had really good momentum and we would have gone into these next couple of home games really looking forward to them.

"But it is what it is. We have to deal with whatever comes our away, like all clubs and like with everyone in society at the moment.