Thomas confirms 'additional money' is available for Cobblers to spend in January

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says there is money available for manager Jon Brady to spend in the January transfer window.

Whilst other clubs in League Two, especially those at the bottom, have been busy since the window opened last week, Town have so far kept their powder dry.

But Brady has said himself that he’s hoping to strengthen a couple of positions, and Thomas confirmed on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton last night (Thursday) that funds are available if and when Brady gives the green light.

Kelvin Thomas.

"Yes, money is there, no question,” said Thomas. “We have said that before and it will be above budget compared to what we budgeted for this year.

"We have always added in January, sometimes maybe to our detriment, and I don’t think we need to do much business this year, but we have told Jon that he’s got some additional money if something special comes up.

"Jon is very thorough and very team orientated and he doesn’t want to upset what he’s got. You can’t forget that we are third in the league with 46 points so we are in decent shape and we’ve had a good first half of the season. I don’t think we need to rip it up and start again.

"January is always difficult and you are seeing teams at the bottom spending a lot of money on fees and wages because they might feel they need to to get out of that position.

"But yes, money is available to Jon and his team this month for him to decide what he wants to do.”

Thomas also confirmed that there has been no serious interest in any of Northampton’s current squad and it would take a significant offer to even entertain the thought of selling top scorer Sam Hoskins.

Meanwhile, with the likes of Gillingham and Colchester spending big this month, and clubs in non-league also well-backed financially, Thomas admitted the amount of money flying around in the lower league does make life harder for the Cobblers.

He added: “The reality is yes, it does make it more difficult, and it’s not just League Two, it’s also some of the spending in the National League – Wrexham, Notts County, even Chesterfield.

"The romance of Wrexham beating Coventry in the FA Cup last weekend was a fantastic story but the reality is that Wrexham probably have a League One budget and some League One players, but we get on with things and we will still attract players.

“Jon Guthrie and Mitch Pinnock, two players who I know for a fact who would have been offered more money to go somewhere else, but they like it here, they have stability here and they enjoy playing for Jon so it’s not always just about money, players also want stability.

