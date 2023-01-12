Thomas and Whiting delighted to see Brady and Cobblers coaching staff sign new deals

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas declared himself ‘delighted’ to have tied down manager Jon Brady and the rest of his coaching staff to new contracts.

Brady, assistant manager Colin Calderwood, first-team coach Marc Richards and goalkeeping coach James Alger have all agreed new deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to have secured the signatures of the management team," said Thomas. "We firmly believe the club is progressing both on and off the pitch field and the management team are obviously a huge part of that.

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

"Jon, Colin, Marc and James have done a terrific job so far and it was important to secure their services to allow them to continue that progression.

"Over the last two years we have seen a tremendous improvement in results, performances, style and recruitment, not just in terms of the quality of player but the potential of the squad too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive James Whiting added: "This is fantastic news for the club and the supporters. The first team management team have done a great job over the last couple of years and not only have they taken the first team forward, they have improved players both individually and collectively.

"We have now have a young squad full of potential and a club and a team that connects with the supporters and the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of the management team live locally, they are adopted Northamptonians and they have the best interests of this club and community at heart.

"We look forward to Jon, Colin, Marc and James continuing their fantastic work. In football you always have your ups and downs, but I don't think anyone can argue with the point that we have been on an upward curve under this management team and we very much hope that continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad