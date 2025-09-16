Northampton Town made it three wins in a row at the weekend after beating Blackpool 1-0.placeholder image
Northampton Town made it three wins in a row at the weekend after beating Blackpool 1-0.

This League One supercomputer has predicted shock finishing positions for Northampton Town, Reading, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 13:09 BST
Cobblers made it three wins on the spin at the weekend with victory over Blackpool.

Cameron McGeehan scored eight minutes from time to earn a battling 1-0 win and keep up Town’s great recent form.

They face a trip to another struggling side on Saturday when they head to Wycombe, who have won just once this season.

Elsewhere Bradford’s great start to the season continued with a derby win over Huddersfield, with Cardiff and Barnsley continuing to look strong.

Burton are without a win since the opening day of the season and look like facing another long hard season.

The same can be said for fancied Reading and Blackpool who are continuing to struggle.

Peterborough and Port Vale, who face Mansfield this weekend, will have more belief after they both claimed a first home win of the season.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

87.7pts (+33.6)

1. Cardiff City

87.7pts (+33.6)

86.3pts (+33.1)

2. Luton Town

86.3pts (+33.1)

76.4pts (+16.8)

3. Huddersfield Town

76.4pts (+16.8)

73.2pts (+17.0)

4. Bolton Wanderers

73.2pts (+17.0)

