Crawley Town are six points from safety but with two games in hand.

This is who the supercomputer thinks is going down from League One as Northampton Town look to pull away from Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion and Crawley Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
Cobblers boosted their survival hopes with a massive three points at the weekend.

The 3-2 win against Huddersfield Town gives Cobbers a five point breathing space on Burton Albion in the last relegation place.

There’s plenty more work still to do though with Shrewsbury and the Brewers showing signs that they could rally.

Here is where Cobblers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expecting the League One table to look like this.

103pts (+42)

1. Birmingham City

103pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

95pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+23)

4. Charlton Athletic

86pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

