Northampton Town boosted their survival bid with a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.Northampton Town boosted their survival bid with a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.
Northampton Town boosted their survival bid with a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

This is where your team is tipped to finish the League One season, including Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:11 GMT
Cobblers picked up a crucial win at the weekend to ease their relegation fears.

A 1-0 win at Burton Albion leaves Northampton six points clear of Crawley Town, though the Reds do have two games in hand.

Cobblers also put more breathing space between themselves and Cambridge United and Shrewbury Town who were both beaten.

So where will Cobblers finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
96pts (+45)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

96pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
94pts (+31)

3. Barnsley

94pts (+31) Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
85pts (+24)

4. Charlton Athletic

85pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersLeague OneBristol RoversCrawley TownBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice