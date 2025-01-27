Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:36 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 13:37 GMT
Cobblers showed plenty of bottle at the weekend to take an encouraging point off promotion-chasing Wycombe.

The Cobblers stood firm throughout to bag a 0-0 draw and show they have what it takes to stay up.

They are currently six points above the drop zone after wins for Burton Albion and Cambridge United.

Cobblers head to Bolton in midweek in what will be a tough game against a Wanderers side looking for a fresh start.

Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

87pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+28)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

