Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 08:58 BST
The price of football tickets is certaintly a hot topic right now with the cost of going to a Premier League game staggeringly expensive.

Lower down the football pyramid though there are still plenty of good deals to be had – and it’s worth every penny to support your local side.

Without the countless millions of pounds in tv revenue, England’s lower league side’s certainly need to engage much more with their commmunity – and part of that is making football affordable.

So, with that in mind, here is how much it will cost you to buy the cheapest available adult season-ticket at every club in League One for the 2025/26 season.

Have your say on the price of tickets via our social media channels. Join the debate now. (Prices quoted are based on adult season-tickes).

A season ticket at Northampton Town will cost £430.

1.

A season ticket at Northampton Town will cost £430. Photo: Getty Images

£249.

2. Huddersfield Town

£249. Photo: Getty Images

£310

3. Doncaster Rovers

£310 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

£319

4. Bolton Wanderers

£319 Photo: Getty Images

