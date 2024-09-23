Northampton Town are 12th in League One after the weekend win at Huddersfield Town.Northampton Town are 12th in League One after the weekend win at Huddersfield Town.
Northampton Town are 12th in League One after the weekend win at Huddersfield Town.

This is Northampton Town's new predicted finishing position after brilliant win at Huddersfield Town, plus points totals for Blackpool, Lincoln City, Charlton Athletic and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:48 BST
Cobblers picked up three really valuable points after a brilliant win at Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The eye-catching 3-1 win leaves Cobblers sitting pretty ahead of the weekend visit of Mansfield Town.

Cobblers might not finish that high this season, but they will be more than hopeful that a relegation battle will not be on the cards.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks League One will finish and how many points Cobblers will pick up.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

94pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+25)

2. Charlton Athletic

89pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
85pts (+22)

3. Huddersfield Town

85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+21)

4. Wrexham

82pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield TownBlackpoolLincoln CityCharlton AthleticCobblersMansfield Town