The eye-catching 3-1 win leaves Cobblers sitting pretty ahead of the weekend visit of Mansfield Town.

Cobblers might not finish that high this season, but they will be more than hopeful that a relegation battle will not be on the cards.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks League One will finish and how many points Cobblers will pick up.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.