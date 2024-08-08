Northampton Town has seen a healthy increase in gates over the last decade.Northampton Town has seen a healthy increase in gates over the last decade.
Northampton Town has seen a healthy increase in gates over the last decade.

This is how crowd sizes have changed at every League One club over the past decade, including Northampton Town, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Reading and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Aug 2024
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 11:18 GMT
Fanbases at any club will go up and down depending on what is happening on the pitch.

But every club has their hardcore base of fans who will back their team no matter what.

Crowds across the land have grown over the last decade with improved stadiums and football’s ‘fashionabiity’ playing a part in that.

At Cobblers, crowds have grown 27% over the last decade as the club continue to work hard on and off the pitch to develop the club and its role in the community.

Wrexham have seen a surge of 65% as they continue their Hollywood rise up the football ladder, while times are also good at Lincoln City and Stockport County.

Promoted Crawley have oddly seen a 24% drop in crowds despite reaching their higest ever place, while Blackpool, Reading and Wigan have all seen huge drops in how many fans come through the turnstyles.

But which clubs around League one have seen the biggest changes fan bases?

OLBG.com decided to work out just which teams in League One have had the most supportive fans overall in the last decade.

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

You can get more Cobblers news, here.

+65%

1. Wrexham

+65% Photo: Christopher Furlong

+61%

2. Lincoln City

+61% Photo: Getty Images

+54%

3. Stockport County

+54% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

+51%

4. Mansfield Town

+51% Photo: Chris Holloway

