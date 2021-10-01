'This group is one of the best I've been involved with' - Danny Rose loving life under Brady at Cobblers

Danny Rose

Danny Rose has become the latest member of Town’s squad to speak highly of the spirit and togetherness within the group this season.

Mitch Pinnock, Fraser Horsfall and manager Jon Brady have all recently put Cobblers’ good start to the campaign partly down to the morale in the camp.

And despite so many changes over the summer, both on and off the pitch, Rose feels the bond between players and staff is about as good as he’s ever known it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have good competition everywhere and strength in depth all over,” he said.

“The gaffer has recruited really well because it’s a good set of lads, probably one of the best groups I’ve been involved with to be honest.

“There’s a really good spirit and I think we show that on the pitch because we’re grafting for one another and there’s no room for individuals, we’re all working for the team.

“I think that shows, especially early on in the season. We’ve seen before when a team makes a few signings and it takes them a while to click – Bolton showed that last season when they had a poor start – but it’s been a good start for us.

“We know all about each other now and that will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Back in February, Rose heaped praise on Brady for the way he had lifted the players in his first few days as caretaker manager.

Now in the job permanently, Rose continues to be loving life under Brady.

“We’ve had another great week of training and we have a lot of fun,” he added. “The sessions are really good and I think our performances at the moment reflect that.

“It’s a tight-knit group between everyone. Sometimes in teams you have a bit of a divide between players and staff but it’s not like that at all here because we’re all together.

“Rico (Marc Richards) and Col (Colin Calderwood) are always involved as well so it’s a real tight-knit group.”

Brady has four strikers to choose from but Rose appears to be his go-to man at the moment.

The 27-year-old has started the last six league games in a row and played as Cobblers’ sole frontman at Salford City last Saturday.

“We have four good strikers and we’re all trying to get the shirt, whether that’s playing as a one up top or two up top and fortunately at the moment I’ve got the nod,” Rose added.

“I’m going to try and keep my shirt because ultimately that’s what I want - to be playing games.

“But it’s still early days. We’re only nine or 10 games in so we’re still trying to get to know each other and build those partnerships.

“Saturday was the first time I had played alongside Pablo (Paul Lewis) and he got on the end of a couple of my flicks and thankfully he managed to score one for his first goal.

“But whoever’s playing up there, it’s all about finding those connections.”

In-form Sutton United, playing in the EFL for the first time in their history, are the next visitors to Sixfields.

“Sutton won’t be easy,” admitted Rose. “We’ll respect them as we do for any other team in the league.

“It’s a tough league and anyone can beat anyone on their day but as the gaffer has said, it’s about consistency.