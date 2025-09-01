Third Cobblers player called up for international duty

Tyrese Fornah in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town at BetWright Stadium on August 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Tyrese Fornah has become the third Cobblers player to be called up for international duty over the next week, following Ethan Wheatley and Michael Forbes.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has already represented his country eight times, will join up with the Sierra Leone squad for a couple of World Cup qualifiers. They play Guinea-Bissau on Thursday (September 4th) followed by Ethiopia next Tuesday (September 9th).

Striker Ethan Wheatley has been selected by England Under-20s for their fixture with Italy in Chesterfield on Friday night, while Michael Forbes is with the Northern Ireland Under-21s for their game with Georgia on Tuesday, September 9th.

As a result of having three players called up, Northampton had the right to call off Saturday’s League One game against Reading. The fixture will now be rearranged for later in the season.