'They don't get much bigger' - Brackley ready for crucial Kidderminster clash

Gavin Cowan admits games don't get much bigger than the one facing Brackley Town on Tuesday night.

The Saints will take on Vanarama National League North promotion rivals Kidderminster Harriers at St James Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

The match is huge for both clubs as Brackley currently sit second in the standings, with Kidderminster just a place and a point behind with seven games to go.

Both clubs are trying to hunt down league leaders Scunthorpe United, who are currently four points ahead of Brackley having played a game more.

And ahead of Tuesday night's massive match, Cowan said: "They don't get much bigger!

"Kidderminster is an incredible club, full-time, everything set up for them and a really good team.

"It's brilliant for us to go up against them.

"We believe in our own abilities and we believe we're a fantastic club and that we can really push these teams to the wire.

"I don't see why we can't go and win on Tuesday, but make no mistake, we're going to have to be at our very best to achieve that.

"These games are what we live for, it's what we've all been working hard for this season and it's time to enjoy it.

"Hopefully we can put our best foot forward."

Brackley go into Tuesday's tussle on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win at Radcliffe last Saturday.

"The lads were really good in terms of their attitude and application," said Cowan, who had seen his side suffer a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home to Buxton in their previous encounter.

"The endeavour and desire to win the game was there.

"We felt like we probably weren't at our best because when the ball turned over and we were in possession we were way off what we're capable of.

"But what a tough place to come, really seasoned squad, brilliant management team - it's never going to be easy coming here.

"To get it over the line at this stage of the season is a huge positive and it was great to bounce back."

Zak Lilly and Danny Newton netted late in the first half to put the Saints 2-0 up at half-time and they survived a late scare as Radcliffe pulled a goal back with four minutes of normal time to go.

"It (2-0) is always a tricky scoreline because the opposition hasn't really got a lot to lose and they throw caution to the wind, which you saw," Cowan said.

"I thought the lads defended really well - we're just a bit disappointed with how we were when the ball turned over.

"Our detail's got to be better but it was great to be able to utilise the squad and be able to change it around.

"Anyone could get picked in the 11 and we've even got Jez Abbey who has been incredible in training and really unfortunate to miss out. We really value him and it's disappointing we can't really squeeze him into the squad at the moment, but that might change on Tuesday.

"There's a few little niggles in there and with a Saturday-Tuesday, mixing it up might be a good thing.

"There's real competition for places and you've got someone like Connor Hall, our top goalscorer, who missed out today.

"There are real conundrums of who to pick but we just felt the game set up right for the players we put out there and thankfully it was justified."