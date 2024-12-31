Crawley Town remain in the League One relegation zone after the 4-4 draw at Exeter City.Crawley Town remain in the League One relegation zone after the 4-4 draw at Exeter City.
These are the four teams who will be relegated from League One as Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury, Crawley Town and more fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:45 GMT
Cobblers are now two points above the drop zone after the Christmas games..

The Boxing Day defeat at Reading was followed by what may be a useful point at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

A gap has now opened up leaving the bottom eight sides adrift and a fight to avoid the bottom four places.

Cobblers are currently rated 4/6 with SkyBet to be one of those sides who play League Two football next season.

So where will Cobblers finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of SkinLords – expects the League One season to finish.

100pts (+40)

1. Birmingham City

100pts (+40) Photo: Getty Images

98pts (+46)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

98pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

88pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+29)

4. Huddersfield Town

87pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

