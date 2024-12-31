The Boxing Day defeat at Reading was followed by what may be a useful point at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

A gap has now opened up leaving the bottom eight sides adrift and a fight to avoid the bottom four places.

Cobblers are currently rated 4/6 with SkyBet to be one of those sides who play League Two football next season.

So where will Cobblers finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of SkinLords – expects the League One season to finish.

