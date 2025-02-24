Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.
These are the four teams tipped to get relegated from League One after wins for Burton Albion, Peterborough United and Northampton Town bunch up the pack

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:54 BST
Cobblers boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

A third win in four games gives them a four point breathing space on Burton Albion.

It proved to an important with after wins for the Brewers and Peterborough helped make it even tighter at the bottom

Cobblers host Barnsley tomorrow night before a crunch match at fellow strugglers Exeter City at the weekend.

Here is where Cobblers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+50)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+50) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+23)

3. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+30)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
