They are being chased by a pack of big boys, including Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.

Cobblers are in good form right now with the weekend win over Bolton giving them a third win in four games

But it looks bleak right now for Rotherham United, Blackpool and Peterborough who all remain in the relegation zone after weekend defeats.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.