SkyBet believes it's now five teams fighting it out to avoid League One relegation.SkyBet believes it's now five teams fighting it out to avoid League One relegation.
SkyBet believes it's now five teams fighting it out to avoid League One relegation.

These are the four sides SkyBet's punters fancy to get relegated from League One, including Northampton Town, Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 12:28 GMT
Cobblers boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 1-0 win at Burton Albion yesterday.

The victory at Burton puts Cobblers six points ahead of Crawley Town, who are fourth bottom and have two games in hand over Town.

It looks very bleak fo Burton, who now find themselves 11 points adrift of safety. Cambridge United also seem to be sinking fast after losing their last five games.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think now five clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

Have your say on where you think Cobblers will finish the season via our social media channels.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

150/1

1. Lincoln City

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
66/1

2. Blackpool

66/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
50/1

3. Reading

50/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
50/1

4. Stevenage

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCobblersPeterborough UnitedBristol RoversBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice