A brilliant end to the season saw Town pip Scunthorpe United to the National League North title.

They go into the new campaign full of confidence for what will be a stiff challenge ahead.

Brackley are rather unlikely to secure another promotion this time around with consolidation the name of the game.

It is a National League that features some big clubs again aiming to win a place in the EFL.

York City, Forest Green Rovers, Southend United, FC Halifax and Rochdale all came close after falling short in the play-offs and will be expecting strong seasons once again.

They are joined by big boys Carlisle United who will be targeting promotion at the first attempt.

So who are the early promotion favourites? Here are the latest odds from William Hill.