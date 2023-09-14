News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated the joint-best League One player with Callum Styles in the new EA FC 24 game.Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated the joint-best League One player with Callum Styles in the new EA FC 24 game.
Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated the joint-best League One player with Callum Styles in the new EA FC 24 game.

These are the best League One players on EA FC 24, featuring players from Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Derby County, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers - picture gallery

These are the best rated League One players on the soon to be released EA Sports FC 24.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:59 BST

The game rates Callum Styles and Jonson Clarke-Harris as the best players in League One with a 71 rating.

Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Take a look and let us know what you think of the ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Cobblers news, here.

Rating: 71 PACE: 70, SHOOTING: 62, PASSING: 64, DRIBBLING: 71, DEFENDING: 64, PHYSICALITY: 65

1. Callum Styles (Barnsley)

Rating: 71 PACE: 70, SHOOTING: 62, PASSING: 64, DRIBBLING: 71, DEFENDING: 64, PHYSICALITY: 65 Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Rating: 71 PACE: 71, SHOOTING: 73, PASSING: 55, DRIBBLING: 68, DEFENDING: 28, PHYSICALITY: 81

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Rating: 71 PACE: 71, SHOOTING: 73, PASSING: 55, DRIBBLING: 68, DEFENDING: 28, PHYSICALITY: 81 Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Rating: 70 PACE: 67, SHOOTING: 39, PASSING: 45, DRIBBLING: 49, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 86

3. Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers)

Rating: 70 PACE: 67, SHOOTING: 39, PASSING: 45, DRIBBLING: 49, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 86 Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Rating: 70 PACE: 61, SHOOTING: 36, PASSING: 56, DRIBBLING: 58, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 81

4. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

Rating: 70 PACE: 61, SHOOTING: 36, PASSING: 56, DRIBBLING: 58, DEFENDING: 69, PHYSICALITY: 81 Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersLeague OnePeterborough UnitedWigan AthleticBolton WanderersDerby CountyPortsmouthKylian Mbappé